2017 Homecoming Court at Northwest Mississippi Community College were (l-r) from the Senatobia campus, Homecoming Queen Mia Mays of Independence, sophomore; Wisdom King of Southaven, freshman; Kallie Adair of Senatobia, sophomore and Cari Wiley of Olive Branch, freshman. From the DeSoto Center were Tori Bounds of Horn Lake, sophomore; Brittany Shoffner of Hickory Flat, freshman; Mariah Wallace of Hernando, sophomore and Jessica Mendoza of Memphis, freshman. From the Lafayette -Yalobusha Technical Center were Katelyn Love of Oxford, sophomore; Cortlin Craft of Florence, freshman, Cassidy Louwerens of Senatobia, sophomore; Claire Carter of Bruce, freshman and Kaitlyn Moore of Oxford, sophomore. Escorts were (l-r) Jordan Volner of Nettleton, Ark., a sophomore Ranger baseball player and Alec Rayburn of Senatobia, a sophomore Ranger basketball player. The court was presented during halftime festivities on Sept. 21.
NW Photo by Julie Bauer
Northwest Homecoming
2017 Homecoming Court at Northwest Mississippi Community College were (l-r) from the Senatobia campus, Homecoming Queen Mia Mays of Independence, sophomore; Wisdom King of Southaven, freshman; Kallie Adair of Senatobia, sophomore and Cari Wiley of Olive Branch, freshman. From the DeSoto Center were Tori Bounds of Horn Lake, sophomore; Brittany Shoffner of Hickory Flat, freshman; Mariah Wallace of Hernando, sophomore and Jessica Mendoza of Memphis, freshman. From the Lafayette -Yalobusha Technical Center were Katelyn Love of Oxford, sophomore; Cortlin Craft of Florence, freshman, Cassidy Louwerens of Senatobia, sophomore; Claire Carter of Bruce, freshman and Kaitlyn Moore of Oxford, sophomore. Escorts were (l-r) Jordan Volner of Nettleton, Ark., a sophomore Ranger baseball player and Alec Rayburn of Senatobia, a sophomore Ranger basketball player. The court was presented during halftime festivities on Sept. 21.
Follow Us