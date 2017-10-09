Northwest Homecoming

by

2017 Homecoming Court at Northwest Mississippi Community College were (l-r) from the Senatobia campus, Homecoming Queen Mia Mays of Independence, sophomore; Wisdom King of Southaven, freshman; Kallie Adair of Senatobia, sophomore and Cari Wiley of Olive Branch, freshman. From the DeSoto Center were Tori Bounds of Horn Lake, sophomore; Brittany Shoffner of Hickory Flat, freshman; Mariah Wallace of Hernando, sophomore and Jessica Mendoza of Memphis, freshman. From the Lafayette -Yalobusha Technical Center were Katelyn Love of Oxford, sophomore; Cortlin Craft of Florence, freshman, Cassidy Louwerens of Senatobia, sophomore; Claire Carter of Bruce, freshman and Kaitlyn Moore of Oxford, sophomore. Escorts were (l-r) Jordan Volner of Nettleton, Ark., a sophomore Ranger baseball player and Alec Rayburn of Senatobia, a sophomore Ranger basketball player. The court was presented during halftime festivities on Sept. 21.

NW Photo by Julie Bauer