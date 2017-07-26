by

Cooper Caviness and Conner Caviness, from Calhoun City, left last week for the National Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve near Beckley, W.V. They are a part of a contingent Troop of 33 Boy Scouts and four adult leaders from across the 10 county area of the Pushmataha Area Council based out of Columbus. The National Scout Jamboree, held every four years, brings together 40,000 scouts, adult leaders and volunteer staff to showcase the best that Scouting has to offer. With this year’s theme, “Live Scouting’s Adventure,” scouts will participate in 10 days of activities including zip lines, canopy tours through the woods, BMX biking and skate parks. There are also water-based activities, military displays, a STEM area and arena shows. They will also spend a day on Garden Ground Mountain for buckskin games, pioneering activities and field sports. One day they will travel into a nearby West Virginia community to provide a “Day of Service.” Cooper and Conner are students at Calhoun Academy. They are the sons of Michael and Connie Caviness.