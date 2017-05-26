You are here: Home / Front Page / Mr. & Miss CCHS

Mr. & Miss CCHS

May 26, 2017

CCHS Mr. & Miss CCHSAvery Bullard was named Miss Calhoun City High School and Ladavius Draine, Mr. Calhoun City High School. Avery is the daughter of Doug and Lisa Bullard. Ladavius’s parents are David Draine and Shayla Westmoreland. Photo by Lisa McNeece

