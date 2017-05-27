You are here: Home / Front Page / Mr. and Miss Bruce High School

Mr. and Miss Bruce High School

May 27, 2017

Cameron & MadisonCameron Clarke and Madison Rogers have been named Mr. and Miss Bruce High School. Cameron is the son of Allan and Tiffany Clarke, and Madison’s parents are Sherri and Amos Rogers. Photo by Celia Hillhouse

