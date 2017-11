by

Students and teachers at BHS wore their “MNTMVR” shirts to support Mary Alon James’ mission trip to Costa Rica in March. Front, l to r, Sarah Beth Owens, Brooke Bennett, Mary Alon James, Madison May, Callie Cain, Abigail Maddox; back, l to r, Monica Ross, Broc Peden, Josh Long, Braiden Lee and Jordan Hall. Read more in our School News section.