Read about the remarkable performance of a dozen Calhoun Grizzly football players for the Mississippi Prospects event at Southern Miss in Hattiesburg in the sports section.
January 4, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Everybody loves fireworks, you say...well, Jack doesn’t. Jack is our 11-year-old Yellow Lab who sleeps at the foot of our bed, as he has all his life. … [Read More...]
January 4, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
Granddaughter Ellie Kathryn certainly keeps us laughing. She was genuinely surprised that Santa came to see her, because she said she had been bad. … [Read More...]
January 3, 2017 By Sid Salter
STARKVILLE – The legislative battle over the ultimate distribution of some $750 million in economic damages from the BP oil spill settlement was … [Read More...]
December 28, 2016 By Joel McNeece
The best part of my job has always been the people you meet and the opportunity to tell their story. I’m a believer that everyone has a story to tell, … [Read More...]
December 28, 2016 By Lisa McNeece
I have taken Christmas decorations down in all kinds of weather– 30 degrees, 60 degrees, rainy, windy, etc. … [Read More...]
January 3, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Paul Wayne Collins, 67, of Bruce, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at his residence in Water Valley. Born June 1, 1949, in Bruce, he was the son of Earline and the late Bayne Collins. He was the husband of Connie Waller Collins. He was a 1969 graduate of Bruce High School, served in the U.S. […]
January 2, 2017 By Joel McNeece
DeeAnn Lee Douglass, 53 of Bruce, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Born February 2, 1963 in Alameda, Ca., she was the daughter of Robert Christensen and Donna Swift Milkvoich. She served in the Navy and was a former accountant. She was a member of Old Town Baptist Church.
January 2, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Amber Dawn Hathcock, 40, went to her heavenly home Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at her residence in Calhoun City. She was born August 3, 1976 in Texas City, Tx., the daughter of Roger Schneckenburger and Christine McKinney Deubner.
January 2, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Malline Marshall Parker, 75, went to her heavenly home Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was born August 2, 1941 in Yoakum, TX, the daughter of Hulan and Juetta McCord Marshall. She was a member of New Providence Baptist Church.
Past President of the Mississippi Press Association.National Newspaper Association Board of Directors.Husband, journalist, dog owner, Harley rider
