Mike Winter speaks at Bruce Veterans Day Program

Mike Winter was the speaker at Bruce's Veterans Day program on the square this morning.
November 8, 2017 By Joel McNeece
“Le devoir de mémoire est toujours présent.” Those were the words from my friend Gerard Louis of Chanteheup, France in our most recent email … [Read More...]
November 8, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
After you do things a certain way for a number of years, it’s hard to get everything lined up for change. … [Read More...]
November 7, 2017 By Ray Mosby
Just a few days over a year ago last week, a very good physician sat down on a stool in front of me in his office, looked me dead in the eyes and said … [Read More...]
November 7, 2017 By Charlie Mitchell
Imagine a timber crew idling around their pickups in the moist, early-morning silence of a pine forest, waiting for their workday to begin. A tardy … [Read More...]
November 1, 2017 By Joel McNeece
I remember vividly circling Maudedith Lane on Halloween night wearing with incredible pride my stunning Spiderman costume. Despite the cool … [Read More...]
November 10, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Charles A. Melton, lovingly known as Chuck, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 in the presence of loved ones. He was born in Big Creek, and went on to be a decorated Vietnam veteran and retired member of the civil service.
November 10, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Eva Mae Bruner Newsom, 95, of Water Valley, passed away Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 at Yalobusha County Nursing Home in Water Valley. She was born July 5, 1922 to John Robert and Effie Allen Bruner. She was a member of Turkey Creek Baptist Church.
November 10, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Pearl Britt Cooper, 102, passed away peacefully at Baptist Nursing Home in Calhoun City Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Born June 2, 1915, she was the daughter of Grady Miller Britt and the late Era Ann Dixon. She was a faithful member of Alva Baptist Church, and loved her church and church family.
November 9, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Ben Franklin Landreth, 76, passed this earthly life surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born February 9, 1941 to W.D. and Emolene Bailey Landreth and was preceded in death by a brother, Durell Landreth. He was a graduate of Vardaman High School class […]
