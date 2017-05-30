Hal Reese, Jr., of Calhoun City, is pictured here performing “Taps” at the conclusion of the Bruce Memorial Day program. He closed the program in Calhoun City the same way as he has done for decades.
Hal Reese, Jr., of Calhoun City, is pictured here performing “Taps” at the conclusion of the Bruce Memorial Day program. He closed the program in Calhoun City the same way as he has done for decades.
May 30, 2017 By Charlie Mitchell
Morgan Freeman, celebrated actor and thoughtful person, says forget about it. Mitch Landrieu, mayor of New Orleans, says if there are no markers where … [Read More...]
May 25, 2017 By Ray Mosby
I guess it really does take one to know one.Charlie Sykes is a bona fide conservative of the Barry Goldwater/Edmund Burke vein. I’m pretty sure he has … [Read More...]
May 25, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
Memorial day is set aside to honor the 1.2 million Americans who died fighting for this country. About half of those soldiers died in combat. The … [Read More...]
May 24, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Young people all around Calhoun County and beyond, dressed in long colorful gowns, flat-top hats and big smiles, will make important walks in front of … [Read More...]
May 24, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
Pittsboro native Paul Bullard sent us a priceless email this week relating to the “60 years ago” about his father that ran in The Journal two weeks … [Read More...]
May 30, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Paul Edward Warner, 90, of Brandon, passed away May 25, 2017 at Peachtree Assisted Living. He was a Calhoun County native, born September 8, 1926 in Big Creek, the son of Harry and Irene Warner. He has been a resident of Brandon since 1974, and member of First Baptist Church.
May 30, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Erin Mallory Worthy, 50, of Grenada, passed away Friday, May 26, 2017 at HonorHealth Scottsdale Medical Center in Scottsdale, AZ. She was born May 30, 1966 in Houston to R.W. “Dike” and Betty Mitchell Mallory. She was a graduate of Mississippi State University and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Grenada.
May 29, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Elaine Nichols, 70, passed away peacefully at North Mississippi Medical Center Saturday, May 27, 2017. Born October 10, 1946, in Paul’s Valley, OK, she was the daughter of Rutherford Allen and Orleane VanSchuyver Simmons. She was a member of College Hill Baptist Church. One thing she loved to do was research family history.
May 23, 2017 By Joel McNeece
David Eacholes, 48, of Calhoun City, died Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.
Copyright © 2017 · News Theme on Genesis Framework · WordPress · Log in
Follow Us