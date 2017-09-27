Meeting about jail

Town officials from around the county gathered at City Hall in Calhoun City Tuesday to discuss their contract with the county jail. Read the related story in the news section.
September 27, 2017 By Joel McNeece
It was the middle of the soccer season. The weather had turned a little cool, at least cool enough to require a jacket. Charlie and I were standing at … [Read More...]
September 27, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
If you were lucky enough not to get the stomach bug that crippled a lot of the county last week, you were lucky. … [Read More...]
September 27, 2017 By Layne Bruce
It was a long, rainy summer across much of the state. But September brought with it lots of sunshine – both literally and metaphorically. … [Read More...]
September 27, 2017 By Ray Mosby
ROLLING FORK—Along with my co-worker and friend Natalie Perkins, I had the honor last Friday to sit on a symposium at Millsaps College with the other … [Read More...]
September 20, 2017 By Charlie Mitchell
During the hurricanes early this month, the Mississippi Supreme Court quietly struck a blow to ratify people-power in city halls and courthouses … [Read More...]
September 26, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Jimmy Dalton Massey, 70, died September 19, 2017 at his home. He was born September 14, 1947 in Calhoun County to Arnie Burl and Abbie Jewel Handy Massey.
September 25, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Mary Alice McGreger, 78, passed away Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born June 30, 1939 in Calhoun County. She was a former employee of Brookwood Industries and member of Grace Southern Baptist Church.
September 25, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Ola Rhea Christian, 85, died Thursday, Sept. 13, 2017, at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born January 19, 1932, in Bruce, to Lawrence and Mattie Crocker. She graduated from Bruce High School in 1953. She was a dedicated wife to her husband James, who died in 2003, and a loving mother to their son, Scottie.
September 25, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Stephen Leroy Baker, Jr., of Water Valley, 33, passed from this life suddenly Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 as a result of a vehicle accident in Yalobusha County. He was born June 27, 1984 in Grenada. He was a carpenter, construction worker and a person of many talents. He was gifted by God, giving him the […]
