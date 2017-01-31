McNeece wins advertising awards from Mississippi Press Association

by

Lisa McNeece won six advertising awards, including one first place, in the Mississippi Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest advertising division.



McNeece won first place Best Institutional Ad for Calhoun City’s Christmas Open House ad. She also won second and third place for Best Retail ad color for Noelle’s anniversary ad and Brasher’s Home Furnishings’ Fall Sale ad.

A campaign ad for Greg Pollan garnered a 3rd place in the political ad division for McNeece. She also won 3rd place for a health care ad for a welcome reception ad for Trace Regional Hospital’s Clinics.

In the house ad division, Lisa and Joel McNeece won 2nd place for a “Stand Out from the Crowd” ad.

The Journal competes in the division of largest weekly newspapers in the state. The awards were given at MPA’s annual Mid-Winter Conference in Jackson last weekend.