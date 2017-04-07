McNeece to speak at Celebrate Excel Banquet April 13 in Pittsboro

by

The annual Celebrate Excel banquet will be held Thursday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m. in Pittsboro with Calhoun County Journal Publisher Joel McNeece serving as guest speaker.

The program, held at the multi-purpose center, will also feature the presentation of awards and a picnic style dinner. Tickets are available for $10 at the door or from the Excel Center on the Calhoun City Square, or any advisory board member – Nida Pittman, Bozzie Edwards, Ramona Tillman, Earnestine James, Brandon Lee, Donna Cole, Tracy Coniff and Danna Mandel.

Excel, Inc. in Calhoun City was established in 1995 at the request of a group of 12 local Calhoun County citizens who had experienced the success of Excel in Okolona. Excel’s vision, “to foster bonds among people of diverse ages, religions, racial and economic backgrounds in order to improve lives and strengthen the local communities” was clearly aligned with the desires of the local founding group.

With swift organization and local investment, Calhoun City Excel opened as a summer learning program in 1995 using space offered by the Calhoun County Public School District. In the fall of that year, Calhoun City Excel’s first after-school learning program began. In the spring of 1996 Excel purchased a double wide mobile unit from TVA which was parked on school property.

By 2006 Excel had outgrown the mobile unit and purchased and renovated (primarily with volunteer labor) property at 102 Public Square.

Since 1995, Excel has served over 2,000 children in after school and summer learning programs. In addition, local and out of town volunteers have contributed hundreds of hours annually to support children in the program.

Excel staff, board members and parents are deeply grateful for the investment of Calhoun County residents in the children we serve.