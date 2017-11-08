McCormick earns Rotary honor

by

The Bruce Rotary Youth Leader for November is Caitlin McCormick, daughter of Tunya and Michael McCormick. Her activities are: 4.0 grade point average, 30 on ACT; Beta Club. 4 yrs.; Marching band captain, 4 yrs.; Symphonic band, 1st chair, 4 yrs.; Student Council representative, 3 yrs.; Juniorettes, 2 yrs.; Apex Leadership conference at Ole Miss; Magnolia Girls’ State; Electric cooperatives of Mississippi Youth Leadership Conference; Senior Class Vice-President; Voted Most Intellectual, Most Likely to Succeed and Wittiest; Pianist at Macedonia Baptist Church; Attends Reedy’s Chapel; Scholarships to ICC and Mississippi College.