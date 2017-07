by

Former Calhoun City Mayor J.R. Denton was honored with a reception last Sunday in the Ace Cannon Room of City Hall. Newly elected mayor Amye Hill presented Denton with a resolution of respect. In speaking a few words of appreciation, Denton was grateful to everyone he had worked with through the past 12 years, in good times and times of disagreement, but is glad he won’t have to worry about potholes anymore. Photo by Celia Hillhouse