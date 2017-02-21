Marcus’s big catch

Marcus Brownlee of Bruce caught this 4 1/2 lb. big mouth bass last week. Brownlee, 8, is the son of Clarence and Lora Brownlee. Photo by Celia Hillhouse
February 21, 2017 By Sid Salter
STARKVILLE – The fight in Mississippi over a very straightforward decision regarding whether it’s in the state’s best interests to collect the same … [Read More...]
February 20, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
Poor Jackson is on a roll of bad mayors and it looks like Mayor Yarber is up there with the worst of them, according to two recent sexual harassment … [Read More...]
February 20, 2017 By Ray Mosby
“There is no such thing as judicial supremacy.”—Presidential Senior Policy Advisor Stephen Miller ROLLING FORK—The young fellow quoted above, who was … [Read More...]
February 15, 2017 By Sid Salter
STARKVILLE – Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour – never known for mincing words or soft-soaping his opinions especially about partisan politics – … [Read More...]
February 15, 2017 By Joel McNeece
“Rake leaves or move? I can’t decide.” … [Read More...]
February 21, 2017 By Joel McNeece
James Jasper (J.J.) Inman, 68, of Brookhaven, passed from this life on February 21, 2017, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, with his loving family by his side. He was born on September 16, 1948 in Vardaman, to Owen Jasper Inman and Allene Woodruff Inman. He was a retired police officer having served in the Brookhaven, […]
February 21, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Cleophis Armstrong, 59, of Bruce, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 at his home. He was born September 15, 1957, the son of Azzie Jr. Armstrong and Lou Allie Ewing.
February 21, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Robert Lee Carodine, 66, of Bruce, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 at his home. He was born May 11, 1949, the son of Ira Carodine and Ella Mae Keaton.
February 21, 2017 By Joel McNeece
George Edward Spearman, 72, of Bruce, died February 16, 2017 at BMH-NM in Oxford. He was born March 20, 1944, the son of Bill and Mae Ivory Spearman. He was a mill worker and member of Jackson Chapel Church.
