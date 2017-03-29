You are here: Home / Headlines / Macedonia under boil water notice

Macedonia under boil water notice

March 29, 2017 by

Macedonia Water Association just north of Calhoun City is under a boil water notice until further notice.

The crew boring for fiber optic cable to be installed along Hwy. 9 hit a 6-inch water line today near the Collins' home forcing the notice.

boil-water

Filed Under: Headlines