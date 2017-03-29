Macedonia under boil water notice

Macedonia Water Association just north of Calhoun City is under a boil water notice until further notice.
The crew boring for fiber optic cable to be installed along Hwy. 9 hit a 6-inch water line today near the Collins' home forcing the notice.
Donny Wayne Byars, 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Mar. 26, 2017, surrounded by family and friends at his home in Horn Lake. Born September 22, 1950, he was the son of Shed and Edna Pitts Byars. He was a retired welder/pipe fitter at Standard Maintenance Company, and proudly served in the United States Air […]
March 27, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Betty Sue McCain, 67, of Water Valley, passed away surrounded by her family Friday, Mar. 24, 2017, at Oxford Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. Born December 20, 1949 in Banner, she was the daughter of Cleatus Reid and Betty Sims Miller. She was a graduate of Bruce High School and was a nurse for Baptist Memorial […]
March 27, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Harold Wayne King passed away March 24, 2017 at the State Veterans Home in Oxford, at the age of 91. He was born February 20, 1926 in Paris, to the parents of Effie Mae Williams and Abb King. He served during WWII in the U.S. Marines. After serving his country he came home to be a […]
March 27, 2017 By Joel McNeece
David Bailey, 89, of Bruce, died Saturday, Mar. 25, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North MS in Oxford. He was born February 23, 1928 in the Loyd community in Calhoun County. He was a member of Bruce United Methodist Church. He was a retired grocery manager for over 41 years and a monument dealer.
