Longest Endowments at NWCC

by

Bruce native Dr. William D. Longest of Oxford recently established two scholarship endowments at Northwest Mississippi Community College. One scholarship, the Dr. William D. and Catherine Taylor Longest Endowment, honors the memory of his wife of 57 years, Catherine Taylor Longest, who died in September, and the second, the Joe W. Longest, Jr. Endowment, honors the memory of his father. Joe Longest was a lifelong farmer in Bruce. He and his wife, Bertha, were the parents of seven children. After completing high school, Joe attended Mississippi State University. He and his family operated Longest Dairy, one of the larger dairy farms in the area. He diversified his farm to include such crops as cotton, sweet potatoes, soybeans, and corn. Joe and his wife were strong proponents of education and encouraged their children to pursue college degrees. Four out of the seven children earned higher education degrees, with three becoming teachers and one becoming a chemist. Joe and his family were active members of First Baptist Church in Bruce.