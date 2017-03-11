by

Legacy Dance Academy dancers, based in Calhoun City, recently competed in “Wild About Dance” in West Memphis. Their teacher is Madison Gettys. Dancers competing were, front from left, Landri Rutherford, Lyla Tidwell, Bella Clark, Ellie Tidwell; middle, Rayna Ragon, Taylor McFerrin, Aubre Pass, Caylee Smith; back, Kayleigh Hill, Faith Clark, Sara Jane Parker, Sarah Kate Watkins, Lily Clark, Anna Scott Lee, Greer Blaylock, Lacy Lee. All dance numbers received platinum awards. Rayna received High Platinum, and Greer received top honors with the “Miss Wild About Dance” senior intermediate level dancer. Three dances placed in the best overall categories.