by

Conner Shelton and Mikayla Shelton (pictured above), and Hayden Barnett were recent participants in the Lee County Livestock Classic Show. Conner Shelton participated in meat goat showmanship, 3rd Medium weight III commercial meat goat doe, participated in beef showmanship, 1st Commercial Brahman Cross Commercial Heifer calf, Grand Champion Brahman Cross Commercial Heifer calf, and Supreme Champion Commercial Heifer with his Brahman Cross. Mikayla Shelton participated in beef showmanship, 2nd with her Summer Sr. Angus Heifer, 3rd Meat Goat Showmanship, 1st light weight III market goat, Reserve Champion Lightweight market goat, 1st Medium weight II commercial meat goat doe. Barnett got 4th in Meat Goat Showmanship, 1st medium weight II market goat, 2nd medium weight III market goat, Reserve Champion Medium Weight Market Goat, Mississippi Bred Champion Medium Weight Market Goat, Mississippi Bred Reserve Champion Market Goat, Mississippi Bred Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat, 2nd medium weight commercial meat goat doe, and Mississippi Bred Reserve Champion Medium weight commercial meat goat doe. Bottom photo, Conner and Mikayla Shelton.