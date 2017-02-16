by

There will be three opportunities to watch the documentary Late Blossom Blues, which chronicles the life of Bruce Bluesman Leo “Bud” Welch, this weekend. It will be shown Friday, Feb. 17 at 2:15 p.m. at the Malco Theater in Oxford and Saturday at 11:45 a.m. at the Oxford Conference Center at 102 Ed Perry Blvd as part of the Oxford Film Festival. Producer Wolfgang Almer is scheduled to attend both of those showings. The movie will be shown Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Square Theater in Bruce. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. There will be no admission price and concessions will be available. Movie posters will also be available for purchase. Photo by Joel McNeece