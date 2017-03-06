by

Mary Kathleen Newman passed away peacefully and took her grand promotion to Heaven March 4, 2017. Kathleen was born to Velma Etta and Calvin Bradford Sledge on February 12, 1921. She will be greatly missed by her family and welcomed by those gone before her. She is survived by one sister, Robbie Jean Smith, of Gulfport. She is preceded in death by her husbanded, Hulette Newman; daughter, Phyllis Huckaby; brothers Reid (Buddy) Sledge, Delbert (Tocc) Sledge, and an infant sister, Virginia. She is survived by her children, Cleo (Clarence) Hoing, Mooreville; Eugene (Dora-deceased) Newman Sarepta; Bettie (William) Jefferys, Coffeeville, and Zenda (Shade) Bethany, Sarepta.

Mamaw, as she was lovingly called, has eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Her house was a house of fried pies, bubblegum, and lots of hugs and kisses.

She loved to garden, quilt, fish, and go to church. She was an avid mystery reader, loved working crossword puzzles and tending to her flowers.

Funeral services will be Monday at 2 p.m. in Parker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Keith Benefield and Bro. Frank Panzrino officiating. Visitation will be two hours before service at Parker Memorial Funeral Home in Bruce. Burial will be in Sarepta Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Tim Huckaby Nathan Hoing, Kyle Jefferys, Adam Jefferys, Andrew Jefferys, Brandon Guin, Mike Rosenthal and David Huckaby. There will be no graveside service.

Memorial donations may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House 5159 Main Street, Tupelo, Ms. 38801.

