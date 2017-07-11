Journal earns awards

Paul Keane, publisher of the Wayne County News and President of the Mississippi Press Association, presents Lisa and Joel McNeece of the Calhoun County Journal the award for Best Website among all weekly newspapers in Mississippi.
Paul Keane, publisher of the Wayne County News and President of the Mississippi Press Association, presents Lisa and Joel McNeece of the Calhoun County Journal the award for Best Website among all weekly newspapers in Mississippi.
July 4, 2017 By Joel McNeece
One of the biggest highlights of every year for our family is fast approaching. The 129th Neshoba County Fair opens July 21 for its seven day run. … [Read More...]
July 4, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
I started making this pasta a couple of years ago but have tweaked it some along the way. Unlike some people (my sister Celia, my husband Joel), I … [Read More...]
July 3, 2017 By Ray Mosby
ROLLING FORK—There are some people in this world who believe that dying is absolutely the worst thing that can happen to a person. … [Read More...]
June 29, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
The Declaration of Independence was written by five men: John Adams, Roger Sherman, Robert Livingston, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin. We know … [Read More...]
June 28, 2017 By Joel McNeece
A good hot dog drenched in mustard and relish, lawn chairs filled with family, a backyard baseball game, the ice cream freezer churning, and after … [Read More...]
July 11, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Lee Ottis Bray, 84, of Bruce, passed away Monday, July 10, 2017, at Baptist Memorial North MS-Oxford, with his wife and daughter at his bedside as he entered his heavenly home. He was born February 3, 1933 in Houlka, the son of Aaron Chesley Bray and Mattie Lou Lovelace Bray Roper. He served his country […]
July 11, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Joseph Wayne Bryant, 82, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, July 10, 2017. Born August 8, 1934, in Derma,he was the son of Everette Hill Bryant and Bessie Ward Bryant. He was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Bruce, as well as a Mason and Shriner. He was a retired truck driver […]
July 10, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Paul Allen Baker, 71, of Grenada, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2017 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born February 17, 1946 in Calhoun County to J.T. and Clara Baker. He was a retired tool and die maker and a National Guard Veteran.
June 30, 2017 By Joel McNeece
William Frye Graves, 93, of Asheville, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Givens Estates Health Center. A native of Montgomery, AL, Bill was the son of the late Henry Norman and Lee Frye Graves. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Ann Taylor Graves. He attended Stark University School and Sidney Lanier […]
Copyright © 2017 · News Theme on Genesis Framework · WordPress · Log in
Follow Us