Jody’s Dancers at Bruce Community Living Center

Jody's Dancers performed a Christmas Show for residents of Bruce Community Living Center Wednesday afternoon. A few of the K5 dancers performing "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" were Hadley Beckett, Elizabeth Ledbetter, Avery Logan and Joley Clark.
Jody's Dancers performed a Christmas Show for residents of Bruce Community Living Center Wednesday afternoon. A few of the K5 dancers performing "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" were Hadley Beckett, Elizabeth Ledbetter, Avery Logan and Joley Clark.
December 21, 2016 By Wyatt Emmerich
The State Legislature needs to make some New Year’s resolutions. Allow me to offer my assistance. … [Read More...]
December 21, 2016 By Joel McNeece
I was sitting on my couch at 1 a.m. watching the movie “White Christmas” with Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye when I realized once again, I’m getting old, … [Read More...]
December 21, 2016 By Lisa McNeece
It was a weekend full of crazy weather and Christmas activities. … [Read More...]
December 16, 2016 By Ray Mosby
ROLLING FORK—Well, as we start to wind down 2016 and look toward what increasingly looks to be the epic political upheaval that next year will bring, … [Read More...]
December 15, 2016 By Wyatt Emmerich
America is a victim of its own success. We have the highest standard of living in the world, yet our economy is stagnant and workers complain of … [Read More...]
December 21, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Sara Elizabeth Bagwell, 95 died on Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at Baptist Health Services Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Born May 19, 1921, she was the daughter of the late John Hunt Boydston and the late Lena May Boydston. She was the wife of the late John Edgar Bagwell. Retired school teacher, taught 2nd grade […]
December 21, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Martha Elizabeth Dye, 88 died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Born August 29, 1928 in Houston, she was the daughter of Joe and Laura Vance Clark. She was the wife of the late Robert Green Dye. She was a former salesclerk at G & S Rexall Drug Store. She was a member of Vardaman United Methodist Church.
December 20, 2016 By Joel McNeece
David Levoy Winter, 92, passed away on December 19, 2016 at Dugan Memorial Home, in West Point. He was born November 27, 1924 in Bruce to the late James Enoch and Rena Evie Parker Winter. He was a member of First Pentecostal Church in West Point. He was an avid coon hunter and in his spare […]
December 20, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Rubert Dean Bruner, 68, died Sunday, December 18, 2016 at his home in Oxford. Born in Bruce, he had lived in the Oxford area for 39 years after moving from Louisville. He was a retired industrial plant manager. He enjoyed golf, gardening and reading. Entertaining friends and family was also something he took pleasure in doing. He was a member […]
Past President of the Mississippi Press Association.National Newspaper Association Board of Directors.Husband, journalist, dog owner, Harley rider
Copyright © 2016 · News Theme on Genesis Framework · WordPress · Log in
Follow Us