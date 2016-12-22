You are here: Home / Front Page / Jody’s Dancers at Bruce Community Living Center

Jody’s Dancers at Bruce Community Living Center

December 22, 2016 by

jodysJody's Dancers performed a Christmas Show for residents of Bruce Community Living Center Wednesday afternoon. A few of the K5 dancers performing "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" were Hadley Beckett, Elizabeth Ledbetter, Avery Logan and Joley Clark.

Filed Under: Front Page