Insurance cost increases

Steve Roberts, right, with Renasant Insurance speaks to the board of supervisors about the county’s insurance coverage. The premium for the current year increased by $1,088. Photo by Joel McNeece
March 16, 2017 By Joel McNeece
March 15, 2017 By Joel McNeece
March 15, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
March 15, 2017 By Sid Salter
March 13, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
March 17, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Clovis Harold Logan, 70 of Pittsboro, Mississippi went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at his home in Pittsboro, MS.
March 16, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Billy Penson, 51, died Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo.
March 16, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Annie Marie “Ree” Usher, 57 of Bruce, MS died Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at her home in Bruce.
March 14, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Gelacio “Angel” Suasti Vega, 36, of Vardaman, went to be with our Lord on March 7, 2017 in Queretaro, Mexico. He was born on December 22, 1980 in Queretaro, Mx. He moved to Mississippi at the age of 15 and later became owner and operator of “Angel’s Concrete Finishers.”
