Improving Bruce signage

Highway Commissioner Mike Tagert, right, and other MDOT officials met with Bruce Mayor Rudy Pope and a group of citizens at City Hall Monday morning to answer questions about improving road signage in and around Bruce. The group sought information from MDOT on how to better direct people to Bruce and let motorists know of business and attraction locations in the town. Pictured is Sara Quillen speaking with Mitch Turner, MDOT District Manager from Batesville, and Comm. Tagert. Photo by Joel McNeece