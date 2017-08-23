House Fire on Bailey St.

Bruce Fireman Sput Deaton mans the hose at a fire in Bruce this morning. The fire was called in around 10 a.m. at 125 Bailey St.
Bruce Fireman Sput Deaton mans the hose at a fire in Bruce this morning. The fire was called in around 10 a.m. at 125 Bailey St.
August 23, 2017 By Jo Ann Denley
I worked at The Journal for 26 years and I want to tell some of the stories that happened for there were not many dull moments. … [Read More...]
August 23, 2017 By Joel McNeece
We ventured off the highway deep into the woods of Monroe County winding around a narrow road. … [Read More...]
August 23, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
I wonder if in 1953 when my grandfather started the newspaper in Bruce if he thought his granddaughters would someday be running the place. … [Read More...]
August 17, 2017 By Ray Mosby
“Fascism is like a hydra—you can cut off its head in the Germany of the ‘30s and ‘40s, but it will still turn up on your back doorstep in a slightly … [Read More...]
August 16, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Clint Faust, new head football coach in Bruce, is combing through whatever information he can scrape up to learn something about the very different … [Read More...]
August 23, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Johnnie Genette Dubard, 88, of Senatobia and formerly of Carrollton, departed this life Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 at Senatobia Health and Rehab. She was born March 22, 1929 in Pontotoc. She was a retired L.P.N., working most of her career at Grenada County Hospital.
August 23, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Lenon Ray White, 87, passed away Monday, August 21, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Calhoun City. He was born January 10,1930 in Bruce to the late Earnest Carroll White and Dora Elizabeth Winter White. He was a active member of Calhoun City First Baptist Church where he was active in the church choir and […]
August 22, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Howard Ray Goodson, 88, of Atoka, TN passed away August 21, 2017. He was a machinist for Fisher Steel and an Army veteran who served in the Korean War and received the Purple Heart. He is survived by his wife, Mavis Goodson;
August 22, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Doris Ree Jones, 63, of Vardaman, died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 at Baptist Calhoun Nursing Home in Calhoun City.
Copyright © 2017 · News Theme on Genesis Framework · WordPress · Log in
Follow Us