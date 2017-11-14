Horse riders donate to LeBonheur

by

This group of horse riders, front, Courtney Hubbard, Meagan Hillhouse, Jacy Hillhouse, Ashyln Lee, Morgan Ellard, and back, Ben Jeffreys, Javen Aron, Warren Hillhouse, Patrick McGonagilll, W.D Newlin, Tyler Brummett, Ty Hood, and Wes Hillhouse raised $30,700 recently on their fifth annual ride for LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. Hosted by J&J Ranch, 270 people with 205 horses and 13 wagons participated in the event. The idea for the ride began after the guys won a grabbling tournament and donated their winnings to LeBonheur, where Aron and Jeffreys were once patients.