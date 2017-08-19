Here come the Wildcats

Calhoun City charged into Coffeeville and shutout the Pirates to open the 2017 season. Recap all this week's high school football action around the county in our sports section.
August 17, 2017 By Ray Mosby
August 16, 2017 By Joel McNeece
August 16, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
August 15, 2017 By Charlie Mitchell
August 9, 2017 By Joel McNeece
August 18, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Betty Jean Lucius, 83, passed away peacefully at Baptist Nursing Home in Calhoun City Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Born April 6, 1934, she was the daughter of Spencer Lucius and Alto Hood Lucius. She was a member of New Providence Baptist Church, and was always faithful in her attendance, even when it was a struggle.
August 17, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Orgill Holloway, 96, retired truck driver, died July 29, 2017 at North Ms. Medical Center in Eupora. He was a World War II, Army Air Force veteran, a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and a Mason.
August 14, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Barbara Ann Black Hill Gunter, 74, of Pearl, passed from this life Thursday, August 10, 2017. She was born December 13, 1942, in Calhoun County, a daughter of Verley Isom and Annie Cofer Black.
August 14, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Kenji Dewayne Harris, 39, of Coffeeville, died August 10, 2017, at his residence, and he was born February 2, 1978.
