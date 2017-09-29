by

Herbert Donald Hurd, 55, died September 23, 2017 at his home. He was born November 24, 1961 in Bloomfield, VT to Herbert Clint and Clyde Nahvella Kimbrough Hurd. He was a trucker and was employed by Matt Bollinger as a driver for him.

Survivors are his wife, Lisa Coker, Bruce; daughters, Misty and Amy Hurd and Ashley Ramage; sons, Herbert Hurd and Charlie Ramage; sisters, Gail Baker, Pauline Whitecomb, Velma Jurus, Madeline Hart, Marjorie Constant, Marion Powers and Joy Collins; brothers, Clinton, Earl and Everette Hurd, and grandchildren, Christara, Kristafer, Lindsey, Nathan, Joshua, Ethan, Devin, Lucy, Sadie, Emme, Jameson, London, Brennen, Nahvella, Henry, Hudson and Eric. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jane Anderson, and a grandson Matthew.

Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 29 at Parker Memorial Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. and the memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Dwayne Schoggins, officiating.

Online condolence may be made at www.parkermemorialfuneralhomes.com