Hellums remembered in France

by

Gerard Louis, standing at left, held his annual remembrance ceremony on Oct. 9 marking the day 73 years ago three American servicemen were killed during World War II. Louis found the dog tags of the men, including Clayton Judge Hellums of Sarepta, several years ago on his property in the Forest of Parroy in France. Historians determined it was the exact spot their tank was destroyed during a battle. Louis, along with one of his neighbors, Philip Sugg, holds a service each year to express their thanks for these men (C. Hellums, D. Owens, L. Harris) who gave their lives fighting for freedom. “To the memory of this crew and all these soldiers who fought in this forest for our freedom, we will not forget you,” Louis said.