WW II veteran, Dwight Hellums of Sarepta, center, was recognized as the oldest veteran attending the recent Calhoun County NWTF Banquet. Mr. Hellums, age 95, was presented with framed artwork depicting a hunter pausing to give thanks after harvesting a deer, shadowed by an American soldier in prayer, in the background. Josh Morgan, Calhoun County NWTF member, left, and fellow veteran Dr. Dennis Wright, right, are pictured with the local hero. Photo by Steve Gulledge