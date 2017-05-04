Golf State Championship

Cameron Clarke won the Class 2A State Golf Championship Thursday and his Bruce Trojans placed second as a team. Coleman Suber, of Calhoun City, finished third overall individually.
May 4, 2017 By Ray Mosby
It really could not have been more stark. On the symbolic 100th day of Donald Trump’s presidency, the operant dichotomy of the American people—this … [Read More...]
May 3, 2017 By Joel McNeece
The past few weeks the Calhoun County School District has been at the center of a lot of news, and much of it hasn’t been very flattering. … [Read More...]
May 3, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
I was on the couch Sunday morning when the weather reports of tornado warning and severe thunderstorms started coming in over my phone and the TV. … [Read More...]
May 2, 2017 By Sid Salter
STARKVILLE – During his two terms as governor of Mississippi, Haley Barbour usually couched his public ruminations over proposals to reform … [Read More...]
May 1, 2017 By Ray Mosby
I came to realize quite a while back that there is just a lot to be learned from old dead Greeks. And while that is true as it applies to life in … [Read More...]
May 4, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Chad Joseph Dauzat, 35, of Belden, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at his home in Belden. Born September 8, 1981 in Thibodaux, La., he was the son of George Dauzat and the late Shirlene LeJuene Johnson. He was a graduate of Vardaman High School class of 2001. He served as a SSG in the Army […]
April 28, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Pamela Sue Stephenson Hand of Senatobia, formerly of Pittsboro, passed away peacefully Friday, April 28, 2017, after a very brief illness with a GBM brain tumor. She went to Heaven, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born August 3, 1959 in Tupelo, to James Bruce Stephenson and Annie Margaret Mabry Stephenson. She […]
April 26, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Jimmy Ray Griffin, 71, of Houlka, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was retired from Calhoun County District 2 Maintenance Department as a truck driver operator. Born June 4, 1945, in Calhoun County, he was the son of Joseph and Janet Peden Griffin.
April 25, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Jeania Branum, 89, widow of Charles Edwin Branum, passed away April 24, 2017 in Bruce Community Living Center. She was born in Bruce on April 8, 1928 to Hilton and Jewel Jenkins. She resided in Memphis many years and returned to Bruce December 2011. She was a member of Old Field Methodist Church.
