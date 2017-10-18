Rosie Guerrero learning how to change a tire on a car in the auto mechanics class during the Girl Power event at the Career Center. Read the related story in the news section.
October 18, 2017 By Joel McNeece
October 18, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
October 17, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
October 17, 2017 By Ray Mosby
October 11, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
October 18, 2017 By Joel McNeece
James Hugh “Jack” Davidson, 71, died October 16, 2017 at Countryside Health Center, Buchanan, GA. He was born November 16, 1945 in Georgia to Hugh and Mildred Quarles Davidson. He was a self-employed master electrician doing commercial and residential electrical services.
October 17, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Dr. Claudia Blair Tucker Dickson Porter, beloved “Nanu” went to be with the Lord, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. She was born in Memphis, October 22, 1925 and raised in Bruce, where she graduated as Salutatorian in 1941. After attending nursing school during World War II and marrying in Colorado, she spent the next 60 […]
October 16, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Retired Lt. Col. James R. (Jim) Blue, 77, peacefully passed away the morning of Sunday, Oct. 15 in the Atlanta, Ga. retirement community apartment he shared with his wife of 59 years, Maxine Jenkins Blue.
October 16, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Andrew Ronald Clark, 95, passed this life October 16, 2017 at Bruce Community Living Center. He was born October 16, 1922 in Houlka. He was a active member of Bruce Church of Christ. He was the past owner of Clark’s Service Center (Texaco) and The Trading Place.
