Fun Friday with good friends and good fish

We ventured off the highway deep into the woods of Monroe County winding around a narrow road.

“Ya’ll sure you know where we’re going?” my friend Jim Beckett asked.

We were on our way to The Friendship House, a wonderful country fish house approximately 10 miles north of Aberdeen as the crow flies.

Jim was riding along with Dr. Bruce Longest and me for the Bruce Trojans’ first football game of the high school season. Jim, who represents Calhoun County in the Mississippi House of Representatives, probably knows his way around this state better than I from all his travels, but he’d never been this deep into the thick woods of Monroe County, a few rock throws from Aberdeen Lake and the Tombigbee.

I think it was when we rolled through the intersection of Coontail Road and Little Coontail Road that we were most questioned.

“I promise you we know where we’re going,” I reassured him.

“It will be worth it,” Dr. Longest said, after acknowledging we got lost on our first visit several years ago.

We came around a sharp bend in the road, and there it sat, a nondescript white building planted in a gravel parking lot surrounded by vehicles at 5 p.m.

As soon as you opened the door you’re hit with that wonderful aroma of fried fish. Every good fish house has it.

The one that stands out to me the most is Sudie’s in Crystal Springs. When I was growing up, my grandparents Gordon and Dimple Ferguson, who lived in Utica in southwest Hinds County, loved to go eat at Sudie’s. It was the only place we ever ate with them away from home.

They went to bed by 6 p.m. every night (and were awake cooking breakfast at 4 a.m.), so you had to eat supper by 5 p.m.

I can still see us pulling into that gravel parking lot and opening the screen door on the front of the building. There was always at least a dozen of us Fergusons and McNeeces, so we would gather around one of the long picnic tables down the middle of the dining room covered with a red and white checkered tablecloth.

You didn’t need menus. You were there for only one thing – fried catfish – all you can eat.

They would bring it out in baskets – filets and whole. My Pappaw Ferguson taught me to appreciate the whole, especially the crispy tails.

As fast as a basket would empty another would be dropped on the table. But it wasn’t just the fish. I remember the hushpuppies. Ahhh, the hushpuppies.

They were perfect. Maybe it’s just the way your memory works as you get older that you think those from a long time ago are so much better than any today, but I still think of those as the best. I ate as much hushpuppies as I did fish.

The fries were great and the cole slaw. What little kid eats cole slaw? I did at Sudie’s.

I don’t know if Sudie’s still exists. My grandparents passed away many years ago and we never went back without them. My parents, who live in Raymond now, make Jerry’s – the igloo-shaped fishhouse on the side of Hwy. 49 near Florence – their fish house destination these days.

I haven’t been there in years, but last Friday night at The Friendship House it was like going back in time.

I ordered the fish plate, what else, with the maximum three filet option. They were thin filets, similar to Middendorf’s at Manchac, Louisiana – a popular stop for my traveling crew when we’re headed home from New Orleans.

The hushpuppies were wonderful. I can’t say they were like Sudie’s, but I ate mine and Jim’s as well.

Dr. Longest had the “surf and turf” – a fine looking ribeye he said was tasty and a skewer packed from end to end with shrimp. They must have been great because he didn’t offer Jim or me one. I can appreciate that.

Then there was Jim. Since his health scare a few years ago I don’t think he has ingested a single carb. He had a baked fish that he said was wonderful, but I thought it looked like a freshly skinned filet after a day at the catfish pond pulling out big ones with a cane pole.

I’ve traveled and eaten with Jim many times over. Once upon a time he could eat with the best of them, but now he’s pure health and seems better than ever for it. We’re happy about that.

He did order some onion rings and shared those and they were a solid choice.

We loosened the belts a notch and waddled our way out to the truck and headed south to Aberdeen. The thought of walking up and down a football sideline in 95 degree heat for three hours wasn’t appealing at the time.

We survived it, probably from sweating it all out. Another good road trip in the books.