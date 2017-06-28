Fourth of July

Sandy Aron sets out some new rockets at Arons’ fireworks stand north of Bruce. You should hear them bursting in air next Tuesday on the Bruce Square and throughout the county as everyone celebrates July 4th. Photo by Joel McNeece
Sandy Aron sets out some new rockets at Arons’ fireworks stand north of Bruce. You should hear them bursting in air next Tuesday on the Bruce Square and throughout the county as everyone celebrates July 4th. Photo by Joel McNeece
June 28, 2017 By Joel McNeece
A good hot dog drenched in mustard and relish, lawn chairs filled with family, a backyard baseball game, the ice cream freezer churning, and after … [Read More...]
June 28, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
My upcoming kitchen experiments are perfecting my okra frying technique and cobbler cooking. … [Read More...]
June 22, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
Mississippi voters need to get up to speed on the debate about highway funding. There’s a lot of money on the line. How much money? TRIP, a national … [Read More...]
June 22, 2017 By Ray Mosby
“Hello, darkness, my old friend. I’ve come to talk with you again..”—Paul Simon I sometimes think the best metaphor for contemporary America is two … [Read More...]
June 21, 2017 By Joel McNeece
I remain amazed with each passing day at all the things two little girls with smiles that could melt the North Pole can get me to do. … [Read More...]
June 28, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Irene Jennings, 85, of Calhoun City, died Thursday, June 22, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.
June 27, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Stephanie (Davis) Deitzer, 59, of Boston, MA passed away Saturday, March 18, 2017, from lung cancer. She was surrounded by her immediate family and close friends. Her courage and grace while battling this challenge were an inspiration to all those around her. She was born in Poughkeepsie, NY to Claud M. and the late Virginia […]
June 27, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Mary Lou Whitten, 87, of Calhoun City, died Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Calhoun in Calhoun City. Born May 30, 1930 in Seattle, Wa., she was the wife of the late S. Ray Whitten. She was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Jackson, and attended Bruce United Methodist Church. She was […]
June 26, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Linda Gail Creel, 62, passed away peacefully at North MS Medical Center Sunday, June 18, 2017. Born January 4, 1955, in Tunica, she was the daughter of James Laughlin and Lena Mae Curtis. She was a member of Bentley Baptist Church.
Copyright © 2017 · News Theme on Genesis Framework · WordPress · Log in
Follow Us