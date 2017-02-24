Former Roscoe’s cook shares recipes

Betty Edwards of Slate Springs made butter roll every Monday morning for 12 years when she worked at Roscoe’s. Read about all her favorite recipes in the recipes section. Photo by Celia Hillhouse
February 23, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
Money is always tight. That is the nature of money. There is never enough. … [Read More...]
February 23, 2017 By Ray Mosby
“I may not agree with you, but I will defend to the death, your right to make an ass of yourself.”—Oscar Wilde The acerbic British wit quoted above … [Read More...]
February 22, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Bone’s, located just south of the always busy Piedmont and Peachtree intersection in the Atlanta suburb of Buckhead, is a delightful trip into the … [Read More...]
February 22, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
I wonder what age you get when you really don’t enjoy shopping anymore. … [Read More...]
February 21, 2017 By Sid Salter
STARKVILLE – The fight in Mississippi over a very straightforward decision regarding whether it’s in the state’s best interests to collect the same … [Read More...]
February 23, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Maurice Cowsert, 89, of Bruce, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Bruce Community Living Center. He was a member of the First Pentecostal Church of Pittsboro, and retired self-employed upholsterer. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was born June 29, 1927 in Bruce, the son of Lem and Lenner Bea Ritchie […]
February 21, 2017 By Joel McNeece
James Jasper (J.J.) Inman, 68, of Brookhaven, passed from this life on February 21, 2017, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, with his loving family by his side. He was born on September 16, 1948 in Vardaman, to Owen Jasper Inman and Allene Woodruff Inman. He was a retired police officer having served in the Brookhaven, […]
February 21, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Cleophis Armstrong, 59, of Bruce, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 at his home. He was born September 15, 1957, the son of Azzie Jr. Armstrong and Lou Allie Ewing.
February 21, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Robert Lee Carodine, 66, of Bruce, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 at his home. He was born May 11, 1949, the son of Ira Carodine and Ella Mae Keaton.
