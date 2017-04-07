Former Countians named DeSoto Parents of the Year

April 5, 2017 By Ray Mosby
Wilma June Ivy, 65, of Bruce, died Thursday, Apr. 6, 2017, in Pontotoc County. Born January 24, 1952 in Vicksburg, she was the daughter of Luther L. and Viola Irene Haye Loften. She was the widow of the late Larry Leon Ivy and Odis Boyle. She was a loving homesitter and healthcare giver.
Darren Leon Collins, 48, of Deatsville, Al. and formerly of Bruce, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2017. He was born September 19, 1968 in Oxford. He was a graduate of Calhoun Academy Class of 1986 and was a member of West Heights Baptist Church. In earlier years he attended Mississippi State University, and later attended […]
April Denise Galloway, 36, of Vardaman, died Monday, April 3, 2017, at Piedmont Hospital in Newman, Ga. Born October 24, 1980 in Grenada, she was the daughter of William Sherman Haire and Edna Martin Haire. She was a devoted mother and homemaker and a member of Baileyville Baptist Church.
John Henry Glaspie, Jr. was born January 1, 1944 to John Henry Glaspie, Sr. and Izora Steen-Glaspie in Bruce. He was the third of eleven children. He attended North Calhoun High School where he was a 1964 graduate. He met his wife, Flora Dell Yates-Glaspie during his youth, in Bruce, and was a member of […]
