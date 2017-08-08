Sarah and Sadie Hood make their way to their classroom Tuesday morning on the first day of school at Bruce Elementary. Photo by Joel McNeece
Sarah and Sadie Hood make their way to their classroom Tuesday morning on the first day of school at Bruce Elementary. Photo by Joel McNeece
August 4, 2017 By Ray Mosby
Perhaps old soldiers never die until they do. If I had good sense I would have gone to bed last Thursday night. I was tired. I had to go to work the … [Read More...]
August 4, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
I find it amusing that a few people have commented on my political views, believing I have become less conservative. Change is good. My mother used … [Read More...]
August 2, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Summer is over, although the calender and thermometer disagree. Summer always ends for us when we return home from the Neshoba County Fair because it … [Read More...]
August 2, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
Sunday weather was a high of 85 degrees and it was fabulous, with a September feeling that fall is just around the corner. It’s not, but it was nice … [Read More...]
August 1, 2017 By Ray Mosby
ROLLING FORK— Upon my desk sits a most distinctive coffee cup, brought to me as a gift by a dear friend now over a decade ago, after a driving tour … [Read More...]
August 8, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Martha Naron Smith, 87, of Vardaman, passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at The Blake in Oxford. She was a loving mother, grandmother and wife, and was loved by her family, church family and friends. She was a devoted member of Vardaman United Methodist Church. A graduate of Vardaman High School Class of 1947, she […]
August 8, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Geneva Embry, 81, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2017, Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was born in February 1936, in Thaxton. She married Robert Embry in September 1961, in Grenada.
August 8, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Harold Helm Fly, 80, of Coffeeville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 at Grenada Living Center. He was born September 13, 1936 in Coffeeville to Bilbo and Earlene Helm Fly. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Coffeeville and had retired from the Mississippi State Forestry Commission after having worked there for over […]
August 8, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Naomi Ruth Barton, 71, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2017 at her home. She was born in Booneville on December 22, 1945 to Willie Dee and Rosa Edith Helton Smith. On July 19, 1962, she married Jimmie Barton of Derma, in Oxford. She graduated from Calhoun City High School.
Copyright © 2017 · News Theme on Genesis Framework · WordPress · Log in
Follow Us