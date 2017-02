by

Bruce firemen came to the aid of a drowning horse Wednesday afternoon at Coolwater Farms near Banner. The horse, which is mostly blind, wandered into a pond and became disoriented and couldn't find his way out. After nearly an hour of swimming the horse was struggling to stay above water. Firemen, with the help of Tommy Cain and his boat, were able to approach the horse and get a rope around him and lead him out of the water.