Fire near Gauley

A Calhoun City man died in this house fire early this morning off CR 306. See the news section for the story.
A Calhoun City man died in this house fire early this morning off CR 306. See the news section for the story.
February 15, 2017 By Sid Salter
STARKVILLE – Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour – never known for mincing words or soft-soaping his opinions especially about partisan politics – … [Read More...]
February 15, 2017 By Joel McNeece
“Rake leaves or move? I can’t decide.” … [Read More...]
February 15, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
Precious Pratt Thompson, of Calhoun City, was among breast cancer survivors honored at the Ole Miss women’s basketball game Sunday … [Read More...]
February 13, 2017 By Sid Salter
STARKVILLE – There is no gentle way to say it, so here goes. House Bill 638 as passed by that chamber of the Mississippi Legislature isn’t a bill that … [Read More...]
February 9, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
Oxford Entrepreneur Harley Garrett has an intriguing idea that deserves consideration by our state leaders: Use a portion of Mississippi’s technology … [Read More...]
February 14, 2017 By Joel McNeece
John William Walton peacefully passed on to his eternal reward on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Indianola Rehabilitation and Health Center in Indianola, MS.
February 13, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Frank J. Gunn Jr. , 69, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 at UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center in Birmingham.
February 13, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Opal Ada Goodwin, 95, of Water Valley, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Yalobusha General Hospital in Water Valley. She was born Sunday, Oct. 23, 1921, the daughter of Walter and Niecie Hollis Blansett. She was the wife of the late Homer Goodwin.
February 9, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Ralph Hutchins, 94, went to his heavenly home Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford. He was born January 21, 1923 in Big Creek, the son of the late Ben M. and Birdie Litten Hutchins. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church where he was a deacon and a […]
Copyright © 2017 · News Theme on Genesis Framework · WordPress · Log in
Follow Us