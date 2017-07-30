Fire in Bruce

Fire destroyed a house owned by Brian Hughes in Bruce Saturday night. The house, located on North Newberger near the Hwy. 9 intersection, was unoccupied. The cause of the fire was not known. Bruce and Chickenbone fire departments responded.
July 26, 2017 By Joel McNeece
July 26, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
July 25, 2017 By Ray Mosby
July 25, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
July 19, 2017 By Joel McNeece
July 24, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Colonel James Terry Williams passed away October 17, 2016 in Salem, Or. He was born March 20, 1941 in Vardaman to Beatrice (Ashby) and James Franklin Williams. He graduated high school at San Bernardino High in California and California State University at Long Beach.
July 24, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Shirley Ann Chaney, 71, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital N. MS. She was born October 11, 1945 in Red Bay, Al. to James Earl and Lolor Mae Howell Pendergraph. She had been in the nursing home at Calhoun City several years and it had become her home.
July 24, 2017 By Joel McNeece
William Dewey Harris, 85, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2017, at Baptist Nursing Home in Calhoun City, after a long good life. He was a welder and a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.
July 21, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Cecilia E. Favazza, 96, died Monday July 17, 2017 at North Mississippi Medical Center, Eupora Hospital. She was born July 19, 1920 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late parents of Vito and Mary Satamoro Favazza who preceded her in death. She was a devoted member of the Catholic Church.
