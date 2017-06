by

Fire destroyed the Irby Phillips’ home on CR 386 near Sabougla on the morning of June 21. Calhoun City, Sabougla, and Derma fire departments all responded to the scene which was fully engulfed. The house and adjoining trailer were completely destroyed. All escaped the fire uninjured. Pictured is Calhoun City Fire Chief Larry Goodwin spraying water through the door way of the house. Photo by Joel McNeece