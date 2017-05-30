Fire Academy Graduates

by

Firefighters Jimmy Fly and Jess Moore of the Grenada Fire Department graduated May 25 from the National Fire Protection Association 1001 Firefighter I-II course at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson. This intense 7-week course included classroom and hands-on instruction in fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials and other topics. This course meets and exceeds the National Fire Protection Association for Firefighter Qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards stated in Mississippi Codes.