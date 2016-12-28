Few of my favorite interviews of 2016

by

The best part of my job has always been the people you meet and the opportunity to tell their story. I’m a believer that everyone has a story to tell, it’s just a matter of opportunity.

Looking back over the past year, there were a handful that jumped out at me.

I hung out with Andy Davis at his Ellard home one afternoon as he took me through every step as he transformed a long piece of wood into a bow and arrow set.

All of his bows are handmade literally from beginning to end – from chopping the tree down to placing each fletching on the ends of his arrows. He makes them all based on a pattern from the Eastern Woodland Indians.

We stepped outside and after suggesting he wasn’t a very good shot, Andy drew back the string on a hickory bow and fired an arrow that whistled through the air before puncturing a target more than 20 yards away.

Steve Norwood is the same kind of artist with his hands, producing wonderful music instead of weapons.

Sitting in Norwood’s cabin in Banner on a cool January morning, he told me how he fell in love with the fiddle listening to the Grand Ole Opry in the 1950s.

He taught himself how to play the fiddle and then took the next step to start making them.

“I bought some wood and had a few tools to get started with and what tools I didn’t have I made for myself,” Norwood said. “I like to make everything I can. A lot of these tools are expensive and they don’t sell them at Walmart.”

Placing the patterns on the wood, he carved out his pieces using a band saw.

“You know, Mr. Stradivarius didn’t have a band saw, but I do, so I’m going to use mine,” Norwood said with a grin. “I feel like if he had one, he’d of used it too.”

Spruce is Norwood’s wood of choice for his fiddles, producing the sound he likes best. Listening as he drew the bow back and forth across the strings, I could understand why.

Talking music with Jessey Higdon was another fun visit in 2016.

“I’ll never forget opening up for Buck Owens,” Higdon said. “That was a big deal for a 15-year-old kid.”

Throughout Higdon’s music career he played in a lot of the same clubs that Conway Twitty, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis played.

He even wrote a song about one of them –Island 35 in rural Arkansas.

“The parking lot was actually a bean field,” he said. “You paid a cover to get in, and they had moonshine and no telling what else. They shot dice in the back. It was a unique place. Feds would come in every so often and blow it up, and two weeks later it was back open again. I played a few places when I was young that I wouldn’t play today.”

Lon Stallings kept me entertained with great stories upon his retirement from a long career in the district attorney’s office. Among them was the story of his only stab at politics when frustrated by the low pay for county attorneys.

“Don Grist was in the legislature and I asked for a pay raise,” Stallings said. “I told him to give me a raise or I was going to run. He didn’t give me one, so I did. I lost, but Don did tell me the next time I ask for a raise he might give me one.”

Jerry Brasher and Michael Herrod, both of Bruce, had great stories as well after returning from a trip to China. They visited Tiananmen Square, the Forbidden City, the Temple of Heaven and of course the Great Wall.

“It was just so amazing to me,” Brasher said of seeing the Great Wall. “It’s like the pyramids in that it’s hard to imagine how they built all that by hand.”

Herrod lives part-time in Bruce and also owns a travel agency in Miami where he lives most of the time.

“It’s wonderful to have a friend with that kind of experience,” Brasher said of Herrod. “He took care of everything. Without him I’d probably still be riding that rail at the Atlanta Airport not knowing where to get off.”

Brasher also couldn’t help but chuckle at how popular Herrod was everywhere they went in China.

“He was the only black man there except for two people we met from Africa,” Brasher said. “Everybody wanted their picture made with him.”

“You could see people pointing their phone at me in the distance,” Herrod said with a laugh.

Samuel Stephens, who was honored by his church, Mays Chapel, for 60 years of service as deacon in 2016, was another of my favorite interviews.

I found Mr. Stephens quite inspirational with a unique passion for work and helping others.

“You know anything about plowing with mules?” he asked me. “I do. That’s all I ever knew.”

Mr. Stephens knows lots of things, most importantly about service to others.

“We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished,” he said sitting in his modest home. “Not for ourselves, but what we’ve been able to do for others.”

I’m proud to have gotten to know him and share his story.