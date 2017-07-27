Fair Goat Show

by

Hayden Barnett, Briley Anthony, Conner Shelton, Jensyn Cain, Layla Bramlitt, and Parker Winter were all winners in the Calhoun County Fair 4-H/FFA Meat Goat Show. Barnett got 2nd place in 8 & 9 Year old Meat Goat Showmanship, 1st place Medium weight 1 Meat Goat Doe, 3rd place Light weight 2 Market Goat, and 4th place Medium weight 1 Market Goat. Anthony received 4th place in Under 8 Meat Goat Showmanship. Shelton received 7th place in 10 to 12 year Old Meat Goat Showmanship, 5th place Heavy weight 1 Meat Goat Doe and 2nd place Light weight 2 Market Goat. Cain won 1st place in 10 to 12 Year Old Meat Goat Showmanship, 4th place Light weight 1 Meat Goat Doe, 6th place Medium weight 2 Meat Goat Doe, 6th place Heavy weight 1 Meat Goat Doe, and 3rd place Medium weight 1 Market Goat. Layla Bramlitt received 3rd place 10 to 12 year old Meat Goat Showmanship, 3rd place Medium weight 2 Meat Goat Doe, 3rd place Heavy weight 1 Meat Goat Doe, and 3rd place Medium weight 1 Market Goat. Winter received 5th place in 13 to 15 year old Meat Goat Showmanship, 1st place Light Weight 3 Meat Goat Doe and 5th place Heavy weight 2 Market Goat. Jillian Bramlitt (not pictured) received 6th place in Under 8 Meat Goat Showmanship.