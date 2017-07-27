You are here: Home / Front Page / Fair Goat Show

Fair Goat Show

July 27, 2017 by

Fair Goat ShowHayden Barnett, Briley Anthony, Conner Shelton, Jensyn Cain, Layla Bramlitt, and Parker Winter were all winners in the Calhoun County Fair 4-H/FFA Meat Goat Show. Barnett got 2nd place in 8 & 9 Year old Meat Goat Showmanship, 1st place Medium weight 1 Meat Goat Doe, 3rd place Light weight 2 Market Goat, and 4th place Medium weight 1 Market Goat. Anthony received 4th place in Under 8 Meat Goat Showmanship. Shelton received 7th place in 10 to 12 year Old Meat Goat Showmanship, 5th place Heavy weight 1 Meat Goat Doe and 2nd place Light weight 2 Market Goat. Cain won 1st place in 10 to 12 Year Old Meat Goat Showmanship, 4th place Light weight 1 Meat Goat Doe, 6th place Medium weight 2 Meat Goat Doe, 6th place Heavy weight 1 Meat Goat Doe, and 3rd place Medium weight 1 Market Goat. Layla Bramlitt received 3rd place 10 to 12 year old Meat Goat Showmanship, 3rd place Medium weight 2 Meat Goat Doe, 3rd place Heavy weight 1 Meat Goat Doe, and 3rd place Medium weight 1 Market Goat. Winter received 5th place in 13 to 15 year old Meat Goat Showmanship, 1st place Light Weight 3 Meat Goat Doe and 5th place Heavy weight 2 Market Goat. Jillian Bramlitt (not pictured) received 6th place in Under 8 Meat Goat Showmanship.

Filed Under: Front Page