Ervin Wright, a native of Bruce, wasn’t ordained to preach until 2010. He’s led Grace Southern Baptist in Calhoun City ever since. For most of its history the church, located across the street from the Calhoun City Cemetery, was known as Second Baptist, but changed its name a decade ago just prior to Wright’s arrival. Read the related story in our Calhoun Pastors section. Photo by Joel McNeece