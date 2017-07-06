Eric Solis among Catholic youth confirmed

by

Eric Solis, second from left, a parishioner of St. Luke Catholic Church in Bruce and a student at Vardaman High School, was recently confirmed in a Sacrament of Confirmation at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Oxford. Eric is the son of Norma and Agustin Solis of Vardaman. Bishop Joseph Kopacz, Diocese of Jackson, conferred the Sacrament on the 16 young Catholics from three local Catholic Churches. Confirmation is one of three “sacraments of Christian initiation” in the Catholic Church, the first two being Baptism and Eucharist. Each Confirm and chooses a Sponsor who attends the Confirmation and speaks for the candidate to the Bishop before the sacrament is administered. Eric was sponsored by Jose Luis Rojas. Additionally, Eric served as lector during the Sacramental Mass. A reception luncheon was held following the Confirmation Mass in the St. John’s activity room. From left, Rojas, Solis, Bishop Kopacz and Solis’ mother Norma.