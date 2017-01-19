Enjoying new book on Gen. Conner

by

Residents of Calhoun County are gearing up to honor General Fox Conner on Jan. 27 in the Calhoun City High School Auditorium at 10 a.m. Retired Guard Sergeant First Class Willie Jobe West and his wife, Shirley, of Slate Springs review the newly published book, General Fox Conner, by Steve Labalais. The author gives a compelling account of how Conner, who was raised in Slate Springs, became one of the most influential military leaders in World War I. He also prepared young cadets like Dwight D. Eisenhower, for World War II. Rabalais will be participating in the program honoring General Conner along Perry Sansing of the University of Mississippi, Bill Lee of Jackson, retired Major General of the Mississippi Guard, Adjutant General Janson Boyles of Jackson, and Mississippi Supreme Court Judge James D. Maxwell of Oxford. The public is invited to attend.