Edwards earns Rotary honor

October 13, 2017 by

alexis edwardsThe Bruce Rotary Youth Leader for October is Alexis Edwards, daughter of Trina Griffin of Bruce and Barry Edwards of Big Creek. Her activities are: Beta Club, 4 yrs.; Honor Roll, 3 yrs.; Senior Class representative Student Council; Juniorettes. 3 yrs.; Girls’ State delegate; Rotary Youth Leadership Conference; Slow Pitch team, 6 yrs.; Fast Pitch team, 4 yrs.; Most Improved slow pitch player, 9th grade; Annual staff, 1 yr.; Girl Scouts, 6 yrs.; Jody’s Dance, 15 yrs.; Scholar Athlete, 2 yrs.; Highest average in agriculture; Accelerated reader award, 2 yrs.; Who’s Who--most talented, jolliest junior, most school spirit ( 2 yrs.}, funniest freshman; Attends Rocky Branch Baptist Church, where she leads a weekly devotional and teaches a children’s Sunday School class; Plans to attend Mississippi State and get a master’s degree in international business.

