Edwards earns Rotary honor

The Bruce Rotary Youth Leader for October is Alexis Edwards, daughter of Trina Griffin of Bruce and Barry Edwards of Big Creek. Her activities are: Beta Club, 4 yrs.; Honor Roll, 3 yrs.; Senior Class representative Student Council; Juniorettes. 3 yrs.; Girls’ State delegate; Rotary Youth Leadership Conference; Slow Pitch team, 6 yrs.; Fast Pitch team, 4 yrs.; Most Improved slow pitch player, 9th grade; Annual staff, 1 yr.; Girl Scouts, 6 yrs.; Jody’s Dance, 15 yrs.; Scholar Athlete, 2 yrs.; Highest average in agriculture; Accelerated reader award, 2 yrs.; Who’s Who--most talented, jolliest junior, most school spirit ( 2 yrs.}, funniest freshman; Attends Rocky Branch Baptist Church, where she leads a weekly devotional and teaches a children’s Sunday School class; Plans to attend Mississippi State and get a master’s degree in international business.
