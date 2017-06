by

Each nine weeks the Calhoun Career and Technical Center awards a winner for having perfect attendance. Each winner is given a $50 gift card donated by a local civic group. At the end of the year everyone who achieved perfect attendance for at least one 9-weeks is put into a drawing for a Kindle Fire which was donated by Mastery Prep. Oakley Edington is the winner of the overall prize. Pictured is Kyle Clark, CTC Director, Oakley Edington and Chad King from Mastery Prep.