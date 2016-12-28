You are here: Home / Front Page / Draine and Jones in R.B. Classic

brown-city50Ladavius Draine of Calhoun City and Ty Jones of Pontotoc put on quite a show Tuesday in the Ray Brown Classic at Bruce. See more in the sports section. Photo by Joel McNeece

