Draine and Jones in R.B. Classic

Ladavius Draine of Calhoun City and Ty Jones of Pontotoc put on quite a show Tuesday in the Ray Brown Classic at Bruce. See more in the sports section. Photo by Joel McNeece
December 28, 2016 By Joel McNeece
The best part of my job has always been the people you meet and the opportunity to tell their story. I’m a believer that everyone has a story to tell, … [Read More...]
December 28, 2016 By Lisa McNeece
I have taken Christmas decorations down in all kinds of weather– 30 degrees, 60 degrees, rainy, windy, etc. … [Read More...]
December 27, 2016 By Sid Salter
STARKVILLE – As we saw earlier this month, it’s rather difficult in December to escape the life lessons from Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” – … [Read More...]
December 21, 2016 By Wyatt Emmerich
The State Legislature needs to make some New Year’s resolutions. Allow me to offer my assistance. … [Read More...]
December 21, 2016 By Joel McNeece
I was sitting on my couch at 1 a.m. watching the movie “White Christmas” with Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye when I realized once again, I’m getting old, … [Read More...]
December 28, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Lynda Jane Smith, 65, of Pittsboro, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, at Pontotoc Health Services Hospital. Born June 18, 1951 in Vardaman, her parents were the late William Rex and Jonnie Lee Deaton Dye. She was a former finance loan officer and manager, and a member of Old Town Baptist Church.
December 27, 2016 By Joel McNeece
William Earl Harrison, 83, went to his heavenly home Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born July 21, 1933 in Banner, the son of Charlie C. and Tishie Stricklin Harrison. He was retired from Motts, Inc. in Water Valley and a member of Philadelphia Church of God.
December 26, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Amy Lynn Harrelson, 52, of Ridgeland, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at The University of Mississippi Medical Center. Amy was born in Greenwood on May 14, 1964. She attended Mississippi Baptist High School from grades 1-12. She received a Bachelor’s Degree from Mississippi State University, and a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education from Mississippi College.
December 26, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Carlton “Jabe” Dover, 73, of Vardaman, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, following a sudden illness. He was born November 9, 1943, in Randolph to Elton and Bessie Dover. He was a self-employed mechanic, and attended Thorn Church of Christ.
